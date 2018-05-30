Linlithgow Folk Festival coup for anniversary party

Linlithgow Folk Festival Association has confirmed that one of the best live bands in traditional music will be part of this year’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Fresh from a recent sell-out concert in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, Skipinnish will play at this year’s Linlithgow Marches Marquee in the Rugby Club on Saturday, June 23.

Festival chairman Murdoch Kennedy said: “We are delighted that we will be celebrating our 20th year with a concert by Skipinnish.

“This is a real feather in the cap for the association.

“We have had some tremendous events over the years, but bringing the Best Live Act of 2017 to Linlithgow will surely be the biggest yet.

“We are looking forward to a full house and a fabulous atmosphere.”

Full details of the Skipinnish concert are available on the Linlithgow Folk Festival Association website, www.linlithgowfolk.com

The gig is a foretaste for the festival, which takes place between September 5-9.

This year’s line-up features legendary singer/songwriter Ralph McTell and the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year, Hannah Rarity, who hails from Dechmont.