Linlithgow is in the running to be named Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street

Linlithgow has been named on the short list of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national high street award.

The town is one of six finalists for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street title, going up against Cupar, Inverurie, Jedburgh, Denny and Turriff.

The competition seeks to celebrate civic pride in towns and the groups who come together and work to change their communities for the better, making local places clean, attractive, accessible, sustainable, vibrant and inclusive for all to enjoy.

The nomination comes as Linlithgow was named ‘Best Town’ in the Britain in Bloom awards recently.

The winner will now be decided by an online public vote which ends on October 31 and announced during Scotland’s Town Week, November 19 to November 25.

Click HERE to vote.