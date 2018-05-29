Man found dead in car outside Linlithgow flats

Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was found in the back of a car on a quiet Linlithgow street.

The 51-year-old’s body is believed to have been in the silver Lexus in Prestonfield Gardens, overnight.

Police including forensic teams swooped to the road at dawn this morning after the grim find near to the Linlithgow Rose football ground.

Witnesses reported seeing police search the vehicle before it was towed away by a recovery truck.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in West Lothian were called to a property in Prestonfield Gardens, Linlithgow, around 6.45am on Tuesday 29th May following a report of concern for a man within a parked car.

“The 51-year-old was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”