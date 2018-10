A teenage girl, reported missing from the Dumbarton area, has been found.

Sophie Naylor, 16, originally from Bo’ness, was last seen at 3pm on Saturday on the A82 road near Milton Brae.

Her disappearance sparked a police appeal for information on her whereabouts.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Sophie has been traced safe and well in the Glasgow area.

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”