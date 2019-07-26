Motion in Scottish Parliament celebrates Linlithgow Scotch Hop’s 30th anniversary

Lothian list MSP Miles Briggs has submitted a Motion to the Scottish Parliament celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Linlithgow Scotch Hop.

The first Scotch Hop was organised, and compered, in 1979 by John Carswell and was known as “Scottish Dancing For All”.

This principle which still guides the event today as visitors of all ages and abilities are given the opportunity to dance in the open-air courtyard of Linlithgow Palace where Mary Queen of Scots was born.

This year’s event started on July 17 and runs every Wednesday at 7.30pm until August 14.

Mr Briggs’s motion has won the support of 14 of his Parliamentary colleagues including fellow Lothian list MSPs Neil Findlay and Jeremy Balfour.

The motion praises the event for being open to all age groups and abilities, including people who have not participated in Scottish dancing before.

It goes on to congratulate those involved in organising the event, and wishes everyone taking part ‘an enjoyable and memorable experience’.

Mr Briggs said: “The annual Linlithgow Scotch Hop is a popular event in the calendar for residents in Linlithgow and the surrounding area.

“It is a great event for people of all ages and abilities to come together and participate in Scottish Country dancing.

“Linlithgow Hop Scotch is now in its 30th year and is going from strength to strength each year.”

For more information about the Linlithgow Scotch Hop visit www.scotchhop.org.uk.