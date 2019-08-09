MSP wants locals to join Kinneil beach clean

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald and the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) will host a beach clean at Kinneil Local Nature Reserve on Thursday, August 15.

Volunteers will also gather important data on marine litter in the nature reserve, the first time a survey has been undertaken in the area.

The beach clean and survey will be supported by the local reserve rangers, Falkirk Council, local environmental charity Fidra and MCS’s dedicated Beachwatch Organisers. To join the beach clean event go to www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/beach/kinneil-lnr/event/2019-08-15.

Mr MacDonald (SNP)said: “I’m really looking forward to spending time on the beach at Kinneil Local Nature Reserve supporting MCS in their valuable work in cleaning up the UK’s beaches.

“This event will also gather more data which has helped to make instrumental changes to how we tackle the plastic pollution crisis. I hope that by arranging this beach clean in an area which has yet to be surveyed that I’ll encourage my constituents to get involved with MCS’ work and join us on August 15, or to arrange a beach clean of their own.”

Catherine Gemmell, MCS conservation officer for Scotland, added: “We’re really excited to have local MSP Angus MacDonald support our work. We hope that his constituents will join us on August 15, where they will be able to see first-hand the impact of marine litter on our beaches.”