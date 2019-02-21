New innovative parking product coming to Edinburgh Airport

An innovative new service which uses the latest technology will put valet parking at heart of Edinburgh Airport’s parking approach to use its space more efficiently.

The new service, which will begin this summer, has been designed to be as straightforward as possible for customers:

• Passengers drive their cars through the new dedicated entrance where HD cameras will take 360-degree images of the vehicle

• Cars proceed to and park in one of the spacious ferry lanes. Passengers then have a short walk to purpose-built reception area

• At the kiosks, passengers scan their digital ticket from the app, email or type in booking reference. They then check their car in, tag their keys before dropping them through a secure chute.

• Passengers then walk to check-in and head off on holiday.

• On return, passengers scan their QR code and retrieve their key from a locker and receive information on where their car is parked and ready to.

Alec Hodgson, head of digital and Parking at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’ve looked at our current parking options and identified an innovative facility which will revolutionise parking at Scotland’s busiest airport. By using the latest technology and adapting to the digital age we are in, we are offering a self-service product which is more convenient for our passengers.

“We know passengers want a smooth and effective start to their holidays or business trips and we’re striving to offer that, starting with the vehicle drop off. The positive passenger experience is crucial to our business and something that will always be at the heart of our approach.”