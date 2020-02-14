New service is designed to help West Lothian Armed Forces leavers

A new service to help current and former Armed Forces personnel locally is up and running.

A special launch was held in West Lothian Civic Centre for both a Service Leavers Guide to West Lothian and an online learning tool to help frontline staff assist Armed Forces staff and veterans.

The guide was put together by the Lothian Armed Forces and Veterans Project to help those leaving the military access information on West Lothian, such as housings, schools, health and amenities.

The online learning tool has been designed to help staff from the council better assist Armed Forces personnel and veterans through promoting a greater understanding of some of the challenges they face.

Councillor John McGinty, West Lothian Armed Forces Covenant Group, said: “I’m delighted we are able to better support West Lothian’s Armed Forces and veterans’ community with the launch of these two new initiatives.

“Both will play a part in assisting current and former military personnel who make West Lothian their home.

“Special thanks go to the Lothian Armed Forces and Veterans Project for pulling the Service Leavers guide together.”

Douglas Grierson, the council’s Regeneration Team leader, added: “The council has been signed up to the Armed Forces Community Covenant for a number of years and works closely with veterans support organisations to offer support between the armed forces and civilian communities in West Lothian.