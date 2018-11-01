New West Lothian parcel sorting office to open for Christmas with jobs available

The Royal Mail is opening a temporary parcel sort centre for the Christmas period in West Lothian as part of its festive operation.

by Debbie Clarke

The parcel sorting centre in Bathgate is again being set up to sort a significant proportion of the seasonal parcels the Royal Mail handles, before they are delivered. Last year, the Royal Mail handled around 149 million parcels during the Christmas rush.

How many seasonal workers is Royal Mail looking for?

Royal Mail will be looking to recruit 250 seasonal workers from West Lothian.

Overall, around 2,700 seasonal workers will be based in six parcel sorting centres across the country. They will support the Royal Mail’s 120,000 permanent postmen and women, who sort and deliver the mail all year round, including Christmas which is the busiest time of the year for the UK postal service.

The organisation is taking on 23,000 seasonal workers in total this year across all its operations.

How can I apply?

The Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for Christmas job applications. You can find out more by emailing christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or by calling the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.

Competitive pay rates are offered at all sites along with a range of shifts for those who want to work flexibly or for less than 20 hours a week. The centres will open on a phased basis this month.