Parking changes ahead at South Queensferry ScotMid store

The local community is being warned of changes to the car park facility at The Loan, South Queensferry.

ScotMid is now planning to make it two hours free parking for customers using either the store or the other shops in the retail area instead of three.

This is expected to be rolled out in the next couple of months.

Customers visiting the ScotMid store have raised the issue of struggling to find a car parking space at busy times.

Andrew Sleight, from ScotMid, said: “The feedback that we have received from our members and customers is that they are struggling to find a car parking space. It’s a large car park and the fact that they cannot find a space is a concern. It’s one of the larger stores in the area, and customers don’t want to have to park a few streets away while they are doing their weekly shop.

“That is why we have taken the decision to make the changes from three hours to two hours – the parking will still be free. Our customers have to come first. Other businesses including the vets and a charity shop are also struggling.”

Andrew also hopes that the local community will be on board with the changes.

He continued: “I hope that residents undertstand why we are making the changes and that they welcome them.

“We want to ensure that everybody is kept right up to speed with the changes and the local community is made aaware of the changes a head of time. We are also looking for their feedback on the new changes. They can get in touch with us through the South Queensferry store or by contacting our head office.”