A soup-er way to help Linlithgow projects

This year Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT) is doing something completely different for its AGM next week.

The group is holding the first ever Linlithgow Soup, on Thursday (October 24) at the Low Port Centre, with a short annual meeting as part of the event at 9pm. A Soup is a community-run crowdfunding event, which celebrates and supports local projects in the area.

LCDT chairman Fraser Falconer said: “I’m really excited that we are organising this event. The concept is simple. Linlithgow residents are invited to pay a small donation (£5) for delicious food, good company and a chance to learn more about, and support, their local community.”

During the event, four people or groups will pitch their cause to the audience. It could be anything from improving the local landscape, to running a playgroup to helping vulnerable people in our community. Once the audience has heard all the pitches, everyone votes for their favourite. The winner receives all the entry donations from the night, to use to support their project.

Originally founded in the USA, there are now Soups across the world and in Scotland in Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Moray and Stirling. LCDT were inspired after speaking to the founder of Stirling Soup, Kathryn Welch, who recently moved to Linlithgow. She said: Soups are wonderful events, with such a good atmosphere for everyone involved. For many winners, it is the boost in confidence they need to gain support for their project.

“I’m delighted that Linlithgow is giving it a go, and can’t wait to hear the pitches!”

Reserve your place at Linlithgow Soup on www.eventbrite.com