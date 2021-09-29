All aboard West Lothian Food Train

Fiona Hyslop MSP (left) on her visit to West Lothian Food Train.

The charity helps older people live better lives at home and operates a home shopping delivery service. It also makes social visits so people aren’t lonely.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “West Lothian Food Train has responded to unprecedented demand since the outbreak of Covid-19 supporting around 300 people across West Lothian and providing up to 125 shops per week.

“An already busy charity helping older people live well at home found their delivery numbers increased by around 50 per cent in the last year and a half.”

Speaking about her recent visit to the charity, Ms Hyslop added: “Food Train rely on local volunteers to provide this essential service which helps elderly people in our community remain at home by providing services which deliver food and library books to homes, offer nutritional support, help with basic household tasks and allows older people to maintain social contact through their befriending service.

“During my visit I was impressed to learn that West Lothian Food Train are able to provide these essential services to support people in West Lothian thanks to the service of over 65 local volunteers.

"These volunteers’ deliver food and library books but also provide social contact and day trips which allow individuals to remain an active part of the community.”