All the fun of the fair in Bo’ness: Results

The sun shone last week as this year’s Bo’ness Fair brought colour and crowds out on the town’s streets.

Kennedi Mann was crowned 2019 Bo’ness Fair Queen, replacing last year’s Queen Zoe Carlin. And in the arches/ frontage competition this year’s judges had a tough job of deciding the winners given the various displays and structures at people’s homes were of a very high standard.

MAJOR ARCH: 1st Emily Mortimer, Chestnut Grove; 2nd Jemma & Lily Rooney, Liddle Drive; 3rd Ellie Stewart, Baptie Place. MINOR ARCH: 1st Sophie Gray, Newtown; 2nd Ryan Russell, Clover Place; 3rd Priya Snedden, Birdland Avenue. SPECIALS: Millie Johnston, Gledhill Avenue; Hollie, Gauze Place; Jaimie Lapsley, Borrowstoun Place; Lee, St John’s Way; Sherratt, Lothian Street; Kieran & Lucy Rankin, Roman Way. MAJOR FRONTAGE: 1st Kennedi Mann, Liddle Drive; 2nd Sylvie Wyzgowski, Woodlands Drive; 3rd Zara Bell, Dean Road. MINOR FRONTAGE; 1st Suzy Miller, Church Wynd; 2nd Chloe & Amy Gilchrist, Muirhead Crescent; 3rd Freya McIntosh, Bonhard Terrace. SPECIALS: Liam Rooney, Liddle Drive; Ben Miller, Northbank Drive; Brooke Muir, Angus Road; Abbie & Thomas Wilson, Walton Farm; Zara Brown, Kirkland House, Bomains Road; Eden Johnston, Birdland Avenue; Jessica Ferrol, Clydesdale Street; Ashley Murray, Liddle Drive; Rhys Inglis, Dawson Place; Evie Henderson, Dawson Place; Emily Wakley, Deanfield Drive.

