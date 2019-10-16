Another round for Linlithgow charity beer festival

Linlithhow Round Table holds its second Charity Beer Festival next Saturday (October 26), following the successful inaugural event last year.

This year’s beer festival runs from 1pm to 11.30pm at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, with profits going to local causes as part of the Round Table’s annual fundraising efforts.

Last year's beer festival.

Linlithgow Round Table chairman Graeme Reynolds said: “Last year’s beer festival took over £4,000 with almost 300 people coming through the door, over 800 pints drunk and around 200 pies consumed!

“Not all of this was profit to give away though, due to the initial set-up costs for the first event. However, this year, with reduced costs and a dramatic uptake in sponsorship, we’re aiming to be in a position to give away the majority of the money we take in, which is great.

“The first event last year was a great success, enjoyed by many with lots of people asking about the return this year and looking forward to it.

“We will have a selection of over 15 beers from a range of Scottish breweries, including West, Inveralmond, 6 degrees North, Fallen and 2019 Scottish Brewery of the Year, Stewart Brewing.

“The selection of beers on the day will include gluten free and vegan beers, as well as cider and prosecco on offer.

“We will also have a range of delicious pies and stovies offered for sale as well to soak up the beer.

“Entry is £5 which includes a souvenir pint glass to take away, with beer tokens sold inside to allow sampling of the beers in third, half or full pints. There is no need to buy tickets in advance - just pay on the door.

“All the money raised will go to a range of good causes in and around Linlithgow.

“This will compliment the total of over £12,000 raised by Linlithgow Round Table the rest of the year from sales of the Marches magazine, the Summer Fun Day and Santa’s Sleigh at Christmas.

“For anyone interested in joining Linlithgow Round Table or looking to give a donation, please contact our FB page – Linlithgow Round Table .

“And, I must say a big thank you to all the sponsors of the festival so far. They are: Lugo IT; 121 Visas; Martin Godley Podiartry; Concord; Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting; Party at the Palace; NB Connect Electrical Services; The 41 Club; Cafe bar 1807; The Corbie Inn; Delhi’s Winter’ Joyce McGurk on behalf of the Moondance Committee; Peterkin & Kidd; Morrison Personalised Wealth Management; West Port Vets; Champfleurie Estate; Alex M Adamson - Debt Collection Services; A.R.D. Financial Consultants; Tony Edwards, President of the Rotary Club of Linlithgow and Bo’ness.”

The Linlithgow Round Table Charity Beer Festival, Saturday, October 26, 1pm- 11.30pm, at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, Market Lane.

Entry is £5 on the door.