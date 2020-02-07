Anti-semitism pledge made by West Lothian Council

West Lothian Council has become only the third local authority in Scotland to adopt an international definition of anti-semitism

Only Glasgow and Aberdeen councils have so far backed the definition provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Tory councillor Charles Kennedy raised a motion at a meeting of the full council calling for the authority to adopt the IHRA definition, warning: “Anti-semitism is on the rise yet it is all too easy to dismiss. We must fight racism in all forms and local government must lead.”

The Labour group issued an amendment backing acceptance of the IHRA and adding the 11 examples of anti-semitism provided by the Alliance as examples from contemporary public life.

The Tory group agreed to composite both motion and amendment. And both parties accepted a proposal from SNP councillor Pauline Clark to invite representatives from the organisation Fair Justice System for Scotland to address the council.