Appeal to Forth Valley Hospital visitors to follow Covid guidelines

They say the number of visitors not observing the guidance around PPE is increasing, with many removing or lowering their masks when speaking.

There are also reports of people in Forth Valley Royal Hospital bringing take-away coffees up to ward areas, then taking off their masks to drink them.

NHS Forth Valley nurse director, Professor Angela Wallace, said: “The staff have been fantastic and are happy to speak to visitors about the guidance, but on occasion it has been very difficult as some have been more or less told to ‘get lost’ when challenged. I would urge the public to please treat staff with kindness and respect; they are doing their very best to keep our hospitals safe.”​​​​​​​