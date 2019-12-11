Appeal to West Lothian cat lovers to get into the festive fundraising spirit

Cats Protection’s West Lothian Branch is appealing for cat lovers to help local cats in need this Christmas by supporting its festive appeal.

The branch has been sharing tales about its work on its Facebook page. Volunteers hope the ‘12 Days of Kittmas’ advent appeal will help highlight its vital work in helping to re-home unwanted and abandoned cats in the area.

Rachel Dring, Cats Protection’s regional fundraising manager said: “Our 12 Days of Kittmas campaign is our way of giving something back to our supporters by sharing a different post about the work of our volunteer branches every day.

“Whether it’s a heart-warming tale about a cat they’ve helped or a story about how it feels to be a volunteer, we hope it will give people an insight into how committed and passionate our volunteers are. “We’re also hoping the campaign will encourage local people to donate to our festive fundraising appeal.

“Donating just a couple of pounds to your local branch of Cats Protection this Christmas will help countless cats and kittens in need.

“Just as they do all year, our volunteers will be helping to give cats a second chance in life this Christmas and we are very grateful for the support of local people.”

To find out more about Cats Protection’s West Lothian festive fundraising appeal go to www.facebook.com/catswestlothian/