Application open for Edinburgh Airport Charity of the Year 2022

Applications are now being accepted to become Edinburgh Airport’s Charity of the Year for 2022 as the partnership with mental health charity SAMH comes to a close.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:00 pm
The airport works with the chosen charity in what is normally an annual partnership, but the airport has worked with SAMH since 2020 and extended the partnership by another year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Our Charity of the Year programme is something we have always looked forward to. As we look to recover in 2022, we want one of the first things we do to be finding a new charity of the year and to help them with the good work they do. I would encourage charities to look at the criteria and consider if we can help them, and we look forward to asking our staff to select who we partner with over the next 12 months.”

Applications close on November 5. You can get involved, at: https://corporate.edinburghairport.com/community/charity-of-the-year.

