Are you ready to Party at the Palace again this year?

The line-up for this year’s party at the Palace music festival in Linlithgow has been announced, with thousands of music fans set to descend on the town again to enjoy a weekend of live music.

This is the seventh outing for the award-winning festival and is set to be another highlight in Scotland’s live music calendar this summer.

Party at the Palace has grown bigger every year and the organisers expect this one in August to be the best yet. There’s been much speculation and excitement building over who will be playing this year following last year’s performances from the likes of KT Tunstall and Charlatans, and the wait is now over for Party at the Palace fans.

Local lads The Snuts and Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers are headlining on the Saturday this year. While closing the festival on the Sunday will be party central Hot Dub Time Machine and ‘Enola Gay’ electro pop rockers OMD.

The main stage line-up is as follows: Saturday, August 8: Manic Street Preachers; The Snuts; Becky Hill; Toploader; Luke La Volpe; Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves; Stephanie Cheape; Luna The Professor.

Sunday, August 9: OMD; Hot Dub Time Machine; The Brand New Heavies; Peat & Diesel; Space; Be Charlotte; Johnny Mac & The Faithful; Pork Pie.

Party at the Palace event director John Richardson is delighted with another cracking line-up at the festival this year.

He said: “We were over the moon to have been awarded Best Scottish Outdoor Event last year, beating some more famous names but it adds a little extra pressure to deliver the same level again this year.

“Both days are a little bit different - Saturday sees one of our biggest ever headliners take to the main stage, Manic Street Preachers, and there is a strong local supporting cast with The Snuts, Luke La Volpe and Mark Sharp and The Bicycle Thieves.

“As always, Sunday is pretty much an all-day party.

“Toe-tapping and head nodding to start with Brand New Heavies and Peat and Diesel, building up to a full foot-stomping, hands in the air finale with Hot Dub Time Machine and the legendary OMD.”

Party at The Palace takes place in Linlithgow on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August 2020.

Tickets, from £10.70 for a child and £55.11 for adults, are on sale now at www.partyatthepalace.co.uk.