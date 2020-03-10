Author Joanna Trollope coming to Linlithgow

Author Joanna Trollope is coming to Linlithgow next week for a special event organised by local bookshop Far From the Madding Crowd.

On Tuesday, March 17, she will be discussing her latest bestselling novel, ‘Mum & Dad’, at 11am in the Linlithgow Burgh Halls.

Speaking about Joanna’s latest book, Far From The Madding Crowd manager Sally Pattle said: “The book has all the trademarks of a writer at the top of her game, it’s a warm and witty take on modern family life, mainly set in a vineyard in the south of Spain - very inviting for this time of year! “

Sally added: “Joanna will also be talking about her writing life and inspiration, so this will be an event not to be missed.”

Tickets priced £10 are available through eventbrite, or organisers Far From The Madding Crowd’s website: www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com.