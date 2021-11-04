Author on track to bring Linlithgow's railway history back to life

Linlithgow Civic Trust convenor Marilyne MacLaren and author John McGregor, with his new book 'Tracks Around Linlithgow'.

You can now learn more about Linlithgow’s railways and social history in John McGregors new book ‘Tracks around Linlithgow’.

The author is an established transport historian who for many years was an Open University tutor, and has published a number of successful railway books.

This book is a fascinating piece of local railway history with a 19th century focus, and contains period maps and plans, old photos, plus a specially drawn map to encourage awareness of railway archaeology in the area.The new book was funded by Linlithgow Civic Trust.The Trust’s convenor, Marilyne MacLaren, said: "We are delighted to have supported the publication of this book.

"John has been a long-term member of the Trust, and all proceeds from sales are going to the Trust.

"His book gives an interesting insight into early transport and what it meant for the town.

"A fascinating read for those interested in Linlithgow and Central Scotland history, and those interested in British railway history in general.”John feels that his book is not a conventional railway book, but something a little different from his usual, more academic, works.

"It is my homage to the town and its history,” explained John.The book is on sale at a number of local retail outlets including Far from the Madding Crowd, Linlithgow Post Office and the Lilypond, and can be obtained online direct from https://lbt.sct/publications.

John serves on the committees of Linlithgow Civic Trust and Linlithgow Twinning Association, and is a Trustee of Glenfinnan Station Museum.

His books include The West Highland Railway: Plans, Politics and People (2005), The New Railway (2015) and three picture histories of the West Highland line.

‘No Way Through’, his study of railway politics in the Great Glen, is shortly to be published.