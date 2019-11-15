Authors coming to Linlithgow for Book Week Scotland events

Linlithgow will play host to some special author events next week to mark the annual celebration of reading, Book Week Scotland.

Dyslexia Scotland’s West Lothian branch at Linlithgow Burgh Halls, run entirely by volunteers, will host acclaimed author Elizabeth Wein on Wednesday (November 20), from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Author Elizabeth Wein.

Irene Lumsden, secretary of the West Lothian Branch, said: “Dyslexia Scotland West Lothian is delighted that Elizabeth Wein is coming to speak to us about her writing, particularly as she has written two fantastic novels for dyslexic young people.

“Elizabeth has written many novels for children and young people, including the two dyslexia-friendly books published by Barrington Stoke.

“As well as being an author, Elizabeth is a keen pilot and flying often features in her writing.

“This free event is aimed at young people aged between 10 and 14 but everyone is welcome to come along.

“We will also be holding a prize draw to give away some dyslexia friendly books. You can book a ticket at dswestlothian@gmail.com.”

This event is part of Book Week Scotland celebrations and is funded by the Scottish Book Trust – the national charity changing lives through reading and writing.

Working with a wide range of partners, the Trust will deliver events and activities across the country during Book Week Scotland 2019, which runs from November 18 to 24 November, linked to this year’s theme of Conversation.

Also on Wednesday, at 6.30pm, Publishing Scotland’s Book Week Scotland showcase travels to Linlithgow, hosted in the Canal Tea Rooms by the Far From the Madding Crowd bookshop.

The entertainment will be provided by authors Chris McQueer, William McIntyre, Caroline Logan, Imogen Stirling, Ross Sayers, Ricky Monaghan Brown, Eliza Gearty and Lesley Kelly.

The Publishing Scotland evening will be chaired by Vikki Reilly, Publishing Scotland’s events, marketing and trade liaison manager.

She said: ‘Our member publishers have such a wealth of talent, and as the theme for the Book Week Scotland celebrations this year is Blether, we thought it would be an excellent idea to invite authors and readers together to have a great book chat.”

Now in its eighth year, Book Week Scotland was initiated by the Scottish Government and is funded annually by Creative Scotland.