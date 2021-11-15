Back to school for Linlithgow awards

Low Port Primary pupil Quinn Brodie with his award.

Following the continued success of Westport Vets’ Local Hero Awards, the practice wanted to honour the many great acts of kindness happening within local schools, creating the Westport Vets EPIC (Exceptional Person In the Community) Awards.

Low Port Primary School teacher Susan Johnston has been honoured for her raising an impressive £15,815 for the charity MND Scotland over the summer by cycling on a tandem, with her friend Craig Kennedy, from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising at MND Scotland, said: “I’d like to thank Susan for her incredible achievement and support for MND Scotland. Not only did she manage to complete an incredible physical feat, but has also raised an incredible amount to help change lives and fund cutting-edge MND research. We are only able to support people affected by motor neurone disease because of incredible people like Susan who go above and beyond to raise awareness and funds to fuel our fightback against MND.”

Susan Johnston receives her EPIC award.

Low Port School told us: "Our Low Port community is so proud of Mrs Johnston. She has raised as much Awareness of MND Scotland as she possibly could. Well done!"

And, the school picked up a second award, with P4 pupil Quinn Brodie recognised for completing charity hill climbs, with the eight-year-old climbing Skafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis. He raised an outstanding total of £1800 for Simon Community Scotland.

A spokesperson for Low Port School said: "Over the past few months Quinn has really started to think about homelessness and he was finding it hard to do the gratitude activities at school as he felt he had so much and others had so little. To help him feel more empowered he raised money for a homeless charity."

A spokesperson for Westport Vets said: "A massive congratulations and well done to Susan Johnston and Quinn Brodie. Two absolutely outstanding individuals and Inspiring role models. They have made such an incredible difference to their chosen charities and the individuals within them, with their incredible acts of kindness."