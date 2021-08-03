Bakkavor announces it is creating over 100 food operative jobs at its Scottish Bakkavor Salads site in Bo’ ness

Bakkavor Salads site in Bo’ ness. Picture Michael Gillen.

The jobs include both temporary and permanent roles across a range of shifts, evenings and weekends, on a full-time and part-time basis. Already this year, the site has recruited 150 new employees, totaling 250 new jobs in 2021 to date.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads, said: “We are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy and this marks a great opportunity for people to join us as we continue to grow the business.”