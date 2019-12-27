Barnardo’s Winter Toy Appeal in West Lothian

Barnardo’s Scotland shops in West Lothian have launched their Winter Toy Appeal to raise money for Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

The charity is looking for local people to donate any old toys or clothes they no longer need after Christmas.

Deriel Watt, area business manager, said: “With preparations for Christmas well under way, this is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s Scotland in mind and donate any of their good quality pre-loved toys, or clothes, to the charity’s shops.

“The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and their families who need a little bit of extra help.

“In the past we have had a great response to our toy and clothes appeals so we are asking people to get involved again this year and support our work.

“It’s a great way to clear chests and cupboards of any pre-loved toys or clothes your children and grandchildren no longer play with or wear, and also pre-loved clothes you are not wearing.

“It also helps us stock up on toys and winter clothes to sell during the festive season.”

Any donations will be gladly received at your local Barnardo’s Scotland shops in South Queensferry and Linlithgow. Find your local shop online - http://bit.ly/2eCoe2r

Barnardo’s Scotland works with more than 16,300 children and young people in over 140 specialised community-based services across Scotland, and more than 100 shops across the country directly supporting the services.

Their work includes: fostering and adoption services and support; helping children break free from sexual exploitation; supporting young carers; helping young people in to employment and helping children living in poverty.