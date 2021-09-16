Barratt Homes expands its housing offering at Winchburgh

Barratt Homes' Caisteal Gardens development in Winchburgh.

This additional phase of construction, which includes three and four bedroom homes, will help cater to local demand.

Anne Ross, sales director for Barratt Homes East Scotland, said: “This latest unveiling at Caisteal Gardens allows us to bring even more options to those looking to move to Winchburgh, which is currently one of the largest and most exciting place-making projects in the country.

"We know that the homes we have on the development have already been incredibly popular and the release of these new five-star homes will open up the development to a new audience.”