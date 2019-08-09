Bellway East expand into Winchburgh

Bellway’s Scotland East division has unveiled its ambitions to expand further with plans to roll out four new sites, creating 437 new homes and a further 97 affordable homes.

The investment in 55 acres of land will see the housebuilder increase the number of developments from six to nine, subject to planning permission, over the next six months, rising to ten by 2020.

In June the company launched two new developments. Winchburgh Grange will feature a further 93 units beside its existing sell out development, which forms part of the £1 billion project by Tom Hunter’s West Coast Capital.