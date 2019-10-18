Bo’ness band keeps place in public eye with concert

The annual Bo’ness and Carriden Band concert take place for the 31st time, next Friday (October 25) in Bo’ness Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Bill Braid, a friend and supporter of the band, has organised the concert. He said: “This is the 31st year, which is incredible, it’s always been popular with locals.

“This year the band will be conducted for the first time by a new name – Alistair Gibson, young man of considerable talent who plays solo trombone in the band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Sandhurst.

“Alistair is a graduate of The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, and his appointment at Carriden is his first position at this level. Alistair carried out a very successful interview with the band and his appointment is highly regarded by them.”

The annual concert acts as a fundraiser to keep the band playing all year round.

Bill added: “It’s held in order to keep the band in the public eye, which they are during the year, playing functions and entering competitions.

“This concert is also to raise money to cover costs for all sorts of things, repairing instruments, travel money.

“I’d say there are maybe 34 members in the band, of all ages. From children who have their own little band as well, to older people who have been in the band for many years, who come and play if required.”

Bill was full of praise for the town’s other band, which has bounced back from a fire at its hall in June. He said: “Band followers in Bo’ness have had a lot of publicity this year with the news of Kinneil Band’s problem. Carriden is pleased to see the way they have come back fighting with excellent results, for which Carriden send their congratulations. They have recovered well and we wish them all the best.”

Bo’ness & Carriden Band concert at Bo’ness Town Hall, Friday, October 25, doors 7pm. Tickets, £6, are available from Branches in Market Square, band members or at the door.

Bill added: “The band wishes to convey thanks to sponsor Alan Steel Asset Management, whose help and interest are greatly appreciated.”