Bo’ness Belles will raise the roof at The Barony

Celebrating in song. That’s what the Bo’ness Belles do best. And as it’s their fifth birthday, the much-love choir is going for the double.

They have struck a deal with the Barony Theatre to stage two special birthday concerts where they’ll display their delightfully wide repertoire.

These will take place on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at 7.30pm.

And the choir is already immersed in rehearsals for a night to remember - in a move which will showcase far more than talent.

Like the desire and determination to include others that sums up all that’s best about Bo’ness itself!

The Belles are well known for sharing the sheer joy of music in a very particular setting – which brings a sense of well-being and companionship to one group in particular.

The choir’s Jennifer Mallace explained that the bash itself marks something of a change in approach.

She said: “We are always being asked if we do concerts for the general public, as we usually only sing to care homes and for small events.

“ So we decided as part of our five year celebrations that we would do a couple of concerts to showcase to the general public the different genres of music we have performed to various different care homes in the last years.

“This will give people a chance to see what we normally do when we sing to the elderly.

“The Barony Theatre have very kindly offered to facilitate our concerts and help with the box office.

“We are very grateful and privileged to be able to perform in such a lovely local theatre.

“During the last five years the Belles have raised over £23,000 for local charities, something we are very proud of.

“We are all volunteers and all rehearse two nights a week in order to be able to perform to care homes in the summer and at Christmas time, as well as take part in charity events throughout the year.

“We see ourselves as a family.

“ We all love what we do – knowing the difference music can make to the elderly.

“Also our confidence and friendships have grown from being in the choir and hopefully some of the girls will gain even more confidence from doing these concerts in July.

“ We hope we will be able to sell lots of tickets!

“They are priced at £8 each and all proceeds will go to local charities.”

Tickets are now available from the Barony Players website or by calling 07541 346 639.