Bo’ness chef serves up tasty Olympic gold medal

A chef from Bo’ness recently returned from Stuttgart in Germany with a gold medal after captaining his team at the Culinary Olympics.

Sector executive chef Barry Fleming captained a team for his employers Compass Group UK, beating competition from all over the world to claim a gold medal and take fifth place overall.

Barry said: “We couldn’t believe it. We were on the big stage with the big boys.

“They practice all year for this, we all have day jobs. To be fifth in the word against these guys is incredible. It’s the largest competition for chefs. There is nothing bigger. So to come back with a gold medal was surreal.

“We produced lots of stuff. There was five desserts. We presented a five course menu, three starters, a buffet platter. Then there was a section of petit fours and finger food. One team member did a chocolate carving of a tree.

“Our theme was nature. What we are doing to the planet and how we can make things better.

“Our table was made with recycled plastic. The food was also sustainable produce.”

Barry explained that he and his team, chefs by day, were up against professional teams of chefs.

He said: “They take them away a year before the competitions and practice every day, so by the time they get to the Olympics they smash it.

“They are paid to get results and medals, when we are just there for the experience and our passion for cooking.

“However, we have our day jobs. Don’t get me wrong, we started planning for the Olympics eight months ago. There is a lot of work at the back of it.

“We had to organise things like accommodation and refrigerators for the food. We took local Scottish produce and had it delivered it to the event.

“But we had to practice in our spare time, weekends etc.

“We took over 16 chefs. Some never took part but they got to see how it goes and they helped us. It’s a team effort.

“There were eight of us officially named in the team. Myself and four other chefs plated up the food and three named helpers assisted.

“So eight of us on the day.

“I’m so proud of the guys. It’s an amazing achievement.”

Barry, who works in the offshore sector for Compass Group, now has his sights on World Cup glory next year.

He said: “We train a lot of younger chefs and we take them out to competitions.

“‘Scothot’ is held every two years, it’s a chef’s competition in Glasgow. We take our younger chefs to these competitions, train them up, get them involved, so they can see what goes on in the industry.

“We have a competition this week in London, the HRC (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering) show. So these two are the Scottish and UK competitions.

“As a chef you go to work and do what you do. But there is a lot more to it. Sculptures, carvings that type of thing. It opens the guys’ eyes.

“We were at the World Cup in Luxembourg last year, finishing fifth in the world.

“The next stage was to go to the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, where we won gold.

“We are now planning for the World Cup next year.”