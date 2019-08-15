Bo’ness Community Bus wins route vital to villagers

Bo’ness Community Bus has won a contract from the council to run the F49 service from Bo’ness to Linlithgow via Blackness.

This vital bus link for village and rural communities along the route, who are sure to welcome the social enterprise taking on the service on Monday, starting at 8.59am.

Bo’ness Community Bus secretary Rab Jeffrey is delighted to be providing this service for local communities.

He said: “It’s partly through an area we serve at the moment. So we are improving the service to the community by serving Mannerston.

“We are delighted to have the contract. It’s important for the community, particularly at Mannerston and Blackness. It links them up to Linlithgow and Bo’ness.

“They are rural communities so it helps them out.

“We are just looking forward to getting started on the Bo’ness to Linlithgow route now. The contract is for three years so hopefully everything will go well and the route will prove popular.

“I have a meeting with the local community this week to tell them more about the service we will provide.

“I’m sure they will very much welcome the service.”

Bo’ness Community Bus was established in 2017. It runs a service from Bo’ness to Edinburgh five times a day.