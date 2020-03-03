Bo’ness Community Hospital is in good health according to report

Bo’ness Community Hospital was the focus of an in-depth report looking at how the hospital has been performing.

Members of the Integrated Joint Board’s clinical and care governance committee heard this week that the hospital was making progress in many areas and there was a good relationship between the hospital and the community.

The hospital has two units – one with 20 beds for older adults requiring on-going and palliative care – and one 16 bedded specialist dementia unit.

The report stated that several unannounced visits by senior nursing staff found that “the care and comfort of patients was evident”.

Neither of the two units had any hospital-acquired infections at all last year and hand hygiene was very good in both of them.

Both had been tasked with improving the consistency of their documentation and Unit 2 was reported to be making improvements in how its equipment is clean and well maintained.

Another area that was highlighted was the food, fluid and nutrition indicator which is being closely monitored to maintain improvement.

Both units at the hospital showed a fairly steady number of falls and although no falls with harm were recorded last year a working group has been set-up to look at ways to minimise the risk further by looking at the equipment the hospital has and providing more training for all staff. There was a drop in falls when an activities co-ordinator was appointed on a trial basis.

Last year, one complaint was received about Unit 1 and none had been received about Unit 2.

A key area of concern was the sickness rate of staff which could have a significant impact on such a small unit, and the report says it is vital that support is given to staff to manage.

Enhanced dementia training has been offered to some staff in BH unit 1, while all staff were given the chance to attend stress and distress training.

Margo Biggs, who represents patients on the committee, praised the detailed report and highlighted the important role that volunteers from the community play in offering additional services – from delivering fish and chips to providing birthday cakes.

Deputy nurse director Ellen Hudson agreed, saying: “All of these things are so important.

“The community are very, very supportive of the hospital and actively involved in any initiatives we try.”

However, Patricia Cassidy, chief officer of the IJB, which oversees health and social care in Falkirk, warned that care should be taken to be clear about the community hospital’s purpose.

She said: “It all sounds really positive but I am concerned that it sounds a bit like it’s a care home and we need to be really clear about its purpose.

“If people need long-term care they should be in a long-term care facility and we have to be asking if people are in the right place and we are offering the right model of care.”