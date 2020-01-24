Bo’ness couple in tune with guests

A couple are expanding their tourism business – hoping the move will be “music to the ears” of future guests.

Gina Young and husband Simon Stewart set up a bed and breakfast at Nether Kinneil Farmhouse, on the outskirts of Bo’ness, in 2015. Now they have expanded operations into two outbuildings – establishing a self-contained, self-catering apartment in a former hay loft – as well as a music studio/rehearsal space in the old cow shed.

Gina said: “The new apartment is looking amazing and offers fantastic accommodation for people visiting the area. Across the courtyard, you’ll find our new music studio.

“It’s packed with equipment and technology to provide great facilities for bands to rehearse and record – and perhaps stay over in our farmhouse accommodation. Hopefully these additions will be a real boost to us in 2020.”

The couple moved to Bo’ness in 2007, initially buying a property close to the town centre – and opening it to guests.

“Bo’ness is a terrific location,” said Gina.

“We’re on the John Muir Way, just beside the line of the Antonine Wall and surrounded by amazing things to see and do. We moved to Nether Kinneil Farmhouse in 2013 and saw fantastic potential to build up our accommodation business.

“Although we’re surrounded here by fields, we’re just five minutes’ drive from the industrial area at Grangemouth and we’ve attracted lots of contractors, who want comfortable lodgings and a real home-from-home, as well as visitors exploring local attractions.”

Gina and Simon have embraced the good life since moving to Nether Kinneil. Gina grows vegetables on site and keeps hens, ducks and geese – providing a good supply of eggs for the farmhouse (which she also sells to local residents).

The couple recently worked with Bo’ness-based marketing consultancy The PR Store to develop a new website to promote the expanded operations at Nether Kinneil.

“It’s been great to develop the website and show off the new things we have to offer here at Nether Kinneil,” said Gina.

“We hope guests will love what we’ve done.”

You can find out more at www.netherkinneil.co.uk