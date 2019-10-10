Bo’ness Hippodrome in running for Cinema of the Year

The Hippodrome cinema in Bo’ness has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Scotland’s oldest purpose-built picture house is in the running for Cinema of the Year (for a company with 24 screens or under) in the 2019 Screen Awards.

This Screen Awards nomination follows hot on the heels of the Hippodrome’s recent win as Best Cinema Experience in Scotland at the 2019 Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The Hippodrome first opened in 1912, and after a major renovation in 2009 today screens a year-round programme of the best new, recent and vintage cinema releases plus live and encore shows from the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and the Met.

It is also home to HippFest, Scotland’s first and only festival of silent cinema, which this year screened the UK Premiere of the restored Hound of the Baskervilles (1929) – the last Sherlock Holmes silent ever made – and the Scottish premiere of The Red Heroine (1929) the oldest surviving Chinese martial arts film.

Alison Strauss, Falkirk Community Trust’s film and media arts development officer, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for this award, which is a testament to the dedication, passion and commitment of everyone involved at Falkirk Community Trust in making the Hippodrome such a great cinema, enjoyed by so many.”

The Screen Awards recognise excellence in UK film distribution, exhibition, marketing, publicity and brand partnerships.

The Hippodrome has been shortlisted alongside Campbeltown Picture House; The Castle Cinema, Hackney; Alhambra Cinema, Keswick; Parkway Cinema, Beverley; The Prince Charles Cinema, London; Queen’s Film Theatre, Belfast; and Rio Cinema, Dalston.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 28 November at The Ballroom Southbank in London.