Bo’ness man admits calling police officers “gimps”

A man from Bo’ness escaped jail last week, after admitting calling police officers “gimps”.

James Johnston (38) admitted struggling with police officers and behaving in a threatening manner in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on October 2 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunnningham said: “It was 4.05pm and police on mobile patrol saw the accused stumbling on the pavement – he appeared confused and lost. Concerned for his welfare, officers approached him and noticed his pupils were dilated and he was slurring his words.

“He was cautioned and detained and began shouting and swearing at officers, calling them gimps. The police officers attempted to search him and saw him try to discard a black plastic bag. He then attempted to break free from the officers’ grasp.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Johnston, School Brae, Bo’ness, to complete 120 hours unpaid work within four months.