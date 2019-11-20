Bo’ness singer Ross Arthur launches debut EP

Bo’ness singer songwriter Ross Arthur released his debut EP this week, after a sold out launch concert in Edinburgh last Saturday.

The musician, who has previously released two singles – ‘Soar’ and ‘Perseverance’ – is delighted with his ‘These Transitions’ EP, which includes four tracks, all original.

He said: “The EP goes from the explosive Biffy Clyro-style of ‘Industrial’ to a piano and strings ballad about a dog.

“So it’s quite an eclectic mix! Overall though I’d say it’s upbeat pop rock.

“Obviously it’s my first EP, my first collection of songs at once, so it would be nice just for people to listen to it and enjoy it.”

Ross launched the EP last Saturday with a sold out gig at The Wee Red Bar in Edinburgh in front of more than 200 people.

Speaking ahead of the Capital concert, he said: “I’m as shocked as I am humbled. Selling 210 tickets with my own material is incredible.

“I don’t think you get that for original music anymore. It’s very difficult.

“It’s usually just me on stage. But for the launch and on the record I have a band.

“It would be good to keep them and go on tour. Maybe get some support slots.”

The EP includes previous single Soar, which received more than 100,000 streams on YouTube and Spotify.

Speaking about the recording process, Ross added: “I’m looking forward to finally getting it out. It has been in the making for a long time.

“It’s just been a case of waiting for the launch.

“Soar was recorded in November/ December last year.

“The recording for the rest of the EP went full on in February and the CDs were printed in July, limited for the launch.

“I have not been promoting it too much yet but I have had positive feedback. And the single Soar did very well so hopefully people listen to and enjoy the rest of the EP too.”

Ross wants to use this debut EP as a springboard to bigger and better things.

He said: “Going by the ticket sales for the launch gig my music is doing well. It’s a good sign. I just hope people stream and download the EP.

“Local acts like myself are self-funded. So the more people listen to the EP the further it goes, and I can build support from there.”

To see the lyrics video for These Transitions track ‘Industrial’ go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mf2oGfFAle4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=.

You can download Ross Arthur’s These Transitions EP from smarturl.it/thesetransitions.