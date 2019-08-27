CVS Falkirk and District, in partnership with Bonet, are holding the Bo’ness Volunteer Recruitment Fayre this Thursday (August 29) in Bo’ness Town Hall from 2-8pm.

Kay Wood, consultant development officer for CVS Falkirk and District, said: “There are lots of voluntary groups in Bo’ness, all doing great work and they need more volunteers.

“Volunteering is a great way of helping your community, making new friends and it’s also an opportunity to use the existing skills you have and perhaps learn new ones.”

Speaking about this week’s event, Kay added: “We’ll have over 20 voluntary groups on Thursday showcasing what they do and explaining what opportunities they have for volunteers. At the moment, in total, groups in Bo’ness are looking for 60 volunteers.

“This event is free and everyone is welcome. Volunteering – give a little, gain a lot.”