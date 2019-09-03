Bo’ness woman appeals for young footballer to collet her medal

A Bo’ness woman, who had a girl’s football medal posted through her door at the weekend, is trying to find its rightful owner.

Christine Simms returned home to find a box with a football medal inside engraved with ‘East Girls Winners 2019’. Christine has checked with the SFA and Bo’ness Academy to no avail.

She added: “I would hate to think there is some girl out there who has not had her medal. I have looked at the internet for a clue as to where it might have come from but can find nothing.”

If you can help, please email - chrisasimm@gmail.com.