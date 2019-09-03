Bo’ness woman appeals for young footballer to collet her medal

Christine Simm from Bo'ness had this medal (front and back pictured) posted through her door and hopes to find it's owner.
A Bo’ness woman, who had a girl’s football medal posted through her door at the weekend, is trying to find its rightful owner.

Christine Simms returned home to find a box with a football medal inside engraved with ‘East Girls Winners 2019’. Christine has checked with the SFA and Bo’ness Academy to no avail.

She added: “I would hate to think there is some girl out there who has not had her medal. I have looked at the internet for a clue as to where it might have come from but can find nothing.”

If you can help, please email - chrisasimm@gmail.com.