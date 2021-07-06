Bo'ness Academy pupils grab donation for local foodbank

Bo'ness Academy pupils Callum Bloomfield, Tayler Adamson and Jamie Demirkoc, who represented Bo’ness Storehouse, received the donation for the local cause.

There were four S3 groups that made it to the final. The following charities were represented by Bo’ness Academy pupils: S.M.I.L.E, Bo’ness Storehouse and Falkirk Homeless Charity.

Each group gave an outstanding presentation and showed real passion and enthusiasm for the work that their charities do within the community.

Only one could win the £3000 donation, and that was the team of Callum Bloomfield, Tayler Adamson and Jamie Demirkoc for Bo’ness Storehouse.

Michael Wheatley, chairman of Bo’ness Storehouse, said: “Bo’ness Academy are long-term supporters of The Storehouse but the additional help we have received from them, and many other organisations and individuals in the town, over the past 18 months has been so important in helping The Storehouse meet the exceptional need for our services.