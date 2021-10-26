Bo'ness actor's short film to premiere in hometown

GAW Films shooting scenes for RAGE in Bo'ness. Gary A Wales, writer, director and actor playing Alex and David Penman, writer and director. Photo by Michael Gillen.

RAGE, a tale highlighting the impact of domestic violence and drug abuse, was filmed in Bo’ness, Glenrothes and Glasgow. All profits from the movie will be donated to Victim Support Scotland.

The premiere will take place on January 24, at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness.

Speaking about his latest film, the actor, who appeared in Game of Thrones, said: “It’s not really for entertainment purposes, it’s hard to put into words. Creating RAGE was a challenge for myself and the whole team.

"I know we all did our research correctly and we know we have made something special to make an impact.”