Bo'ness crowns its Queen on special day for local children

Credit Brian Muldoon Photography. Bo'ness Fair 2021.

It may not have been the large celebrations Bo’ness is used to, but the town crowned its new Fair Queen on Friday.

And despite everything, it was still a very special Fair Day for all those children who were involved and their families.

Queen Ellie Van der Hoek was crowned by Valerie McKay during the ceremony on Friday morning, watched by a small crowd in the grounds of St Mary’s Church and streamed online around the world.

