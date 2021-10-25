Bo'ness Library upgrades delayed again

Bo'ness Library is based in a 17th century building on Scotland's Close, Bo'ness.

It is understood the project was delayed by the pandemic when the library was shut. But critics are asking why work still hasn’t started.

The chair of Bo’ness Community Council, Madelene Hunt, said: “I wish they’d hurry up and get on with it – why do things take so long to get done in Bo’ness?”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “While we regret the delay in starting the project, there has been a lot of work going on in the background to realise community aspirations for the use of this much valued local facility.

“Our design team has been working closely with structural engineers to undertake technical investigations on the structure and condition of this old building securing B Listed Building Consent and in preparation for the tender process. Subject to this tender process, the Bo’ness Accessibility project will commence in March 2022 for approximately 16 weeks.”

The 17th century building in Scotland’s Close was allocated cash from a town centre regeneration fund to help make high streets more vibrant, enterprising, and accessible.

The work on the old building, which has been home to the library for 40 years, will include installing a new lift and making the upper floor more accessible.