Bo’ness Revival Hillclimb reaches new heights with Cask 88 in new sponsorship deal

Sponsorship of the hillclimb festival sees Cask 88 releasing a limited edition whisky to commemorate the 14th Revival. Photo: David Baxter.

Cask 88’s sponsorship of the festival will see the release of a limited edition Scottish single malt.

The Bo’ness Revival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, returning following a difficult 18 months.

The 2020 Revival was cancelled, and the 2021 event will go ahead with significantly less spectator numbers, and on new turf: at Forrestburn, due to Covid restrictions. Though it is expected to return to its spiritual home on the Kinneil Estate in 2022.

Only 100 bottles are available at £97 each.

The primary aim of the Bo’ness Revival is to preserve the heritage of Scotland’s first purpose built Motor Sport venue, with Bo’ness holding a major, if unsung, role of Scotland in the UK’ s Motor Sport history. The Bo'ness Hill Climb Revival Club was founded to bring speed hill climbing back to Bo'ness and the first event was held on August 9 - 10, 2008.

“We’re delighted to see the Bo’ness Revival back in action for 2021 and it’s fantastic to have Cask 88 partner us as sponsor,” said Alex Hazlewood, Chairman of Bo’ness Hill Climb Revival.

“This is a perfect match of history, tradition, and craftsmanship made in Scotland and revered around the world.”

Cask 88 are an independent bottler of Scottish whisky, and also open the door to cask ownership for private individuals seeking to own a whole cask of Scottish single malt or grain.