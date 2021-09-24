Bo'ness SNP branch donates to new local cancer transport charity
The Bo’ness branch of the SNP has donated £250 to new charity – Bo’ness Car 4U – which aims to provide a free hospital transport service for cancer patients.
The service aims to launch in 2022, and the charity are looking for volunteers and donations. More details at: www.bonesscar4u.scot/.
Commenting, Bo’ness SNP Councillor Ann Ritchie said: “We know that getting to hospital for cancer treatment can be difficult, and we know that often, driving to or using public transport to reach these services can cause additional stress for those receiving treatment for cancer.
“The local SNP branch believes that this new charity will provide a service which makes the lives of those undergoing this treatment easier. This is why we have made this donation.”