Bo'ness woman, 57, hit by lorry dies in hospital, police confirm
A woman who was hit by a lorry in Bo'ness last week has died in hospital.
Jane Paterson (57) was struck by a vehicle in South Street last Wednesday morning. Emergency service crews were called to the scene around 8.45am.
The road had been shut at the time for resurfacing work.
A 46-year-old man who was driving the truck was arrested over the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Jane Paterson, from Bo’ness, who was injured in a road crash on South Street in Bo’ness on Wednesday, September 8, died within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday, September 13. Her family is aware.
"A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”