Bo'ness woman, 57, hit by lorry dies in hospital, police confirm

Police on the scene at South Street last week. Picture Michael Gillen.

Jane Paterson (57) was struck by a vehicle in South Street last Wednesday morning. Emergency service crews were called to the scene around 8.45am.

The road had been shut at the time for resurfacing work.

A 46-year-old man who was driving the truck was arrested over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Jane Paterson, from Bo’ness, who was injured in a road crash on South Street in Bo’ness on Wednesday, September 8, died within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday, September 13. Her family is aware.