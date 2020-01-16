Booked a place at this year’s Further From Festival in Linlithgow?

West Lothian’s only literary festival, the Further From Festival, returns next weekend in Linlithgow for its fifth year, with something for everyone.

The festival starts on January 24 with an evening of poetry and song including performances from spoken word artist Kevin P. Gilday, Alison Peebles with a tribute to Jean Ure and Freeland Barbour’s musical tribute to Lady Nairne with actress Gerda Stevenson.

“The perfect way to begin a weekend of very Scottish celebrations,” said festival organiser Sally Pattle from the Far From The Madding Crowd bookshop in Linlithgow.

Also at the festival, nature writer Jim Crumley will join Green MSP Andy Wightman to discuss land ownership in Scotland and what this means in terms of our living environment and conservation. Author and historian Trevor Royle will talk Scotland and the Cold War with Bruce Jamieson. Novelist Janice Hadlow will appear, and there is the chance to sample A Taste of Scotland’s Islands with Afternoon Tea with Sue Lawrence. While Bruce Jamieson will be looking at Linlithgow Lives with his latest local history book.

Sally added: “For children and families and to round off Further From 2020, best-selling author Lari Don is hosting an afternoon of traditional tales and a story creation session. Expect flying horses, dragon’s hoardes and the unexpected in a session aimed at five to 12 year olds.”

All Further From events take place in the Queen Margaret Hall or St Peter’s Church. The full programme can be found at www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com, or contact Far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop: sally@maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com.