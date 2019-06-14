Business as usual for Kinneil Band who’ll play in Bo’ness tonight

Kinneil Band has shown true grit as members refuse to allow tragedy to stop them providing the soundtrack to big days in Bo’ness and beyond.

Last Tuesday members lost their hall in a catastrophic fire when astroturf at adjacent Newtown Park went on fire.

But members will play their annual concert in Bo’ness Town Hall tonight (Friday) and have no intention of failing to honour engagements at Linlithgow Marches, Bo’ness Fair and indeed the competition they have reached the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, which will be held in Cheltenham in September.

Band chairman Brian Holmes said: “The band is still continuing to come to terms with what happened but with the support of people in Bo’ness and the brass band community, we’ll play on.

“We want to invite everyone has sent us messages of support and made financial donations to the band to our concert tonight (Friday) – there are plenty of seats in the hall!

“I can also say that as the Linlithgow Marches was our first engagement back in 1853, we’ll be there next Tuesday.

“And the same goes for Bo’ness Fair. We usually had our breakfast in the hall – we’ve been offered Fison’s this year and we’ll just be there instead.

“We’re practising in Bo’ness Academy and it will soon be the Richmond Park Hotel because we have been offered so many places to rehearse – thanks to everyone!”

A Just Giving campaign has raised more than £13,780 since last week.