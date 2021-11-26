Buzzworks Black Friday deal for a good cause

Kenny Blair, Managing Director at Buzzworks Holdings.

Five per cent of sales from e-gifts and online gift cards purchased online today, Friday, November 26, will go towards the family business’s chosen charity, Hospitality Action.

Buzzworks have been working with Hospitality Action since the start of the pandemic and have already donated over £15,000 worth of funding to the charity. Hospitality Action provides a range of support services for people working within the hospitality industry, including a 24-hour hotline for advice, counselling session on stress, addiction and abuse, alongside grants for help with debt or short-term money concerns.

Kenny Blair, Managing Director at Buzzworks Holdings, said: "Black Friday is usually a time for snapping up deals on the countdown to Christmas, however, this year, we've decided to do things a little differently by supporting those in the hospitality industry who could really use a hand.

"Hospitality Action have done fantastic work in aiding our colleagues over the past 20 months and we're delighted to continue supporting the work they do by offering a donation from our online gift card & e-gift sales this Friday."

Buzzworks Holdings currently manages 13 prestigious venues including Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, and their newest venue, The Bridge Inn Linlithgow.

This donation will be applicable to online purchases only on Friday, November 26. E-gifts and online gift cards are available to purchase at https://www.buzzworksholdings.com/gift-cards/.