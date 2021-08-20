Buzzworks in final recruitment drive ahead of Linlithgow pub launch

An example of the food expected to be served at The Bridge Inn, Linlithgow.

Buzzworks hope to open the pub by the end of the month, and vacancies for both kitchen and front of house staff across all levels are still available.

The Bridge Inn will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in “stylish surroundings”, as well as offering “a casual and relaxed pub and beer garden”.

The current vacancies cover various roles within the venue, from kitchen to front of house.

Once in post, the new recruits will complete their initial industry leading training at the venue in preparation of the opening of The Bridge Inn.

Colin Blair, Buzzworks Holdings Chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be ramping up the final preparations before we open the doors and welcome members of the public to our newest restaurant, The Bridge Inn, in the coming weeks.

" After the careful restoration of the restaurant, we are especially looking forward to giving the local community a venue it can be proud of.

“With the opening date just weeks away, recruitment for our last remaining vacancies is now one of the final stages of this project and we look forward to welcoming some of the future stars within the hospitality industry.

"The Bridge Inn is a fantastic addition to our ever-growing portfolio and we believe it will be a tremendous asset to both Linlithgow and its surrounding communities.”

Anyone interested or looking to apply about current vacancies at The Bridge Inn or any other Buzzworks venue should visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com or call Viv on 07514496387 to find out more about the training and benefits on offer.