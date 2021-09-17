Can you fill in the blanks in 1950s Linlithgow scouts photo?

A Journal and Gazette reader is seeking help to discover the names of local boy scouts photographed at camp in the 1950s.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:00 pm
The 2nd WL Scouts at their annual camp in the early 1950’s.

The photo is of the 2nd WL Scouts at their annual camp in the early 1950’s.

Laurie Alexander, who submitted it, said: “The location may have been near Peebles on the bank of the River Tweed. I can provide names for less than half.”

Back row; blank, Jim Anderson, blank, Jack Arnott, Bob Marshall (scoutmaster), Jim Shanks, blank. Middle row; ? Chalmers, blank, John Thomson, blank, blank, ? Grant, blank, blank, ? Turnbull. Front; blank, ? Sneddon, blank, blank.

If you can fill in the blanks, email: [email protected]

Linlithgow