Can you fill in the blanks in 1950s Linlithgow scouts photo?
A Journal and Gazette reader is seeking help to discover the names of local boy scouts photographed at camp in the 1950s.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:00 pm
The photo is of the 2nd WL Scouts at their annual camp in the early 1950’s.
Laurie Alexander, who submitted it, said: “The location may have been near Peebles on the bank of the River Tweed. I can provide names for less than half.”
Back row; blank, Jim Anderson, blank, Jack Arnott, Bob Marshall (scoutmaster), Jim Shanks, blank. Middle row; ? Chalmers, blank, John Thomson, blank, blank, ? Grant, blank, blank, ? Turnbull. Front; blank, ? Sneddon, blank, blank.
If you can fill in the blanks, email: [email protected]